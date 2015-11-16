Hurns setting Jags records as team finds star power

Lost in the calamitous ending of Sunday's Jaguars-Ravens game was the fact that Jacksonville wideout Allen Hurns caught yet another touchdown pass, extending his streak to seven games in a row.
The mark is a franchise record and is the best in the NFL since Dez Bryant's seven-game run in 2012. He is now past the halfway point of breaking the league's all-time record set by Jerry Rice back in 1986-87.
"He's unbelievable," Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles told Jacksonville.com Sunday. "He was a little banged up and played his tail off. He's as tough as they come. It's an honor and privilege to be on a team with him and guys like him."
Bortles isn't kidding. Hurns had to test his injured foot before the game and was very much questionable before hitting the field on Sunday morning to work out. Once the clock started, he also went over the middle twice and was blasted both times in an effort to help the Jaguars score a touchdown.
During the Jaguars' time in London, we did a piece on general manager Dave Caldwell and the massive challenges he's faced in building this roster. Hurns and running mate Allen Robinson -- Robinson was drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft and Hurns was an undrafted steal -- are two of his best building blocks and biggest sources of pride.
More than that, though, Hurns and Robinson -- and Bortles for that matter -- are giving this roster a semblance of star power for the first time since Mark Brunell and Fred Taylor. In the dead period between, it was essentially punters, kickers and wild mascots.
Jaguars fans often groan at the sound of the word "patience," but just take a look at where this team was in terms of top-to-bottom roster talent three years ago and where they are now. Next year, they'll get another first-round pick in addition to the debut of Dante Fowler, who tore his ACL shortly after the 2015 draft.