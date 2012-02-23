Hurney, Rivera differ on Shockey's future

Published: Feb 23, 2012 at 10:19 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Jeremy Shockey has considered retiring and that is news to Carolina's general manager.

Marty Hurney says, "We've gotten no indication that Jeremy's considering retirement at this point," adding that, "it's ultimately a question for Jeremy but all indications we are getting is that he wants to play."

That contradicts what Rivera said earlier Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Rivera created a stir when he said Shockey had talked about the possibility of retiring after the 2011 season.

Shockey, an unrestricted free agent, is one of the few question marks the Panthers have entering the offseason.

Shockey's agent Drew Rosenhaus did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Shockey signed a one-year, $4 million in 2011.

