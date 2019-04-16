Around the NFL

Hunter Henry on knee: 'I'm pretty much full-go'

Published: Apr 16, 2019 at 01:40 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers had big plans for Hunter Henry last season. Then, as it has so often for a franchise perpetually snake-bitten by the injury serpent, the dynamic tight end blew his ACL in May.

The blueprints were ripped up in an instant.

Nearly a full year later, Henry is ready to get those plans back to action.

"I'm pretty much full-go," he said as the Chargers opened offseason workouts Monday, per the team's official website. "Everything feels good. It still gets sore every once in a while, but it's nothing too bad. It's nothing that's crazy. It's just a workout soreness."

The Chargers will likely take it easy on the tight end this summer, but having a full year's rehab under his belt means he shouldn't miss any time due to the knee issue.

"I'm feeling good," he said. "I'm just still trying to get strong and make sure everything is good. I'm excited. [My knee] is feeling really good. ... It's been a long process. This thing is crazy how long it takes. I'm just excited to get back out with the guys and get going."

Henry was able to get back to the active roster for the Chargers' playoff loss to the New England Patriots, but that return was more symbolic than productive. The tight end played just 13 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, and didn't catch a pass.

Henry believes simply getting back for that playoff game will help springboard into his fourth NFL season.

"It was definitely big," he said. "It was good for just my spirits and pushing me this offseason, too, to get back out there and get a little taste of it. It was definitely big for my confidence."

Still just 24-years-old, Henry was a matchup nightmare for opponents in 2017, owning the ability to beat defenders on short crossers or deeper sideline patterns. His presence on the field opens options for Philip Rivers and the rest of the offense. If Henry returns to form in 2019, pairing with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin will make the L.A. passing offense immensely difficult to handle for defenses.

