Hunter Henry expected to miss weeks in camp with shoulder injury; Belichick calls TE 'day to day'

Hunter Henry will miss some time due to a shoulder injury, but it won't affect his preparedness to start the regular season.

While coach Bill Belichick called Henry "day to day" on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that results of Monday's MRI indicate that the tight end is expected to miss weeks during camp, not days.

The good news is that Henry should be ready for Week 1.

A predictably muted Belichick spoke positively about Henry's situation.

"Hunter has participated in everything he's been able to do since he's been here, so he's gained a lot of experience in the time he's been here. I would say he's day to day," Belichick said.

Despite never playing a full 16-game slate, Henry inked a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Pats this offseason. The plan was to pair the veteran with fellow free-agent acquisition ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ to give New England diverse potential in two-TE sets.