Humble Hillis enjoys success after navigating tough road

"One thing I have figured out: People don't like different. People don't like to see anything different. When you see something different, you are either scared or afraid or you feel threatened. And I feel that the way I play the game, it feels like I should have played 50 years ago. But it's what I do. I feel I do it well. Whatever it takes to get on the field and get that starting spot to get the carries. I've always worked hard."