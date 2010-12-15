Huge stakes on line as Giants play host to Eagles

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 05:41 AM

The storyline
One of these two teams is going to win the NFC East. This game will have oh-so-much to say about that.

Why you should watch
The Giants get an unexpectedly short week after the weather madness in Minnesota. If Asante Samuel returns, it could be tough for Eli Manning.

Did you know?
The Eagles have won 12 of their past 13 December games. ... Philadelphia's LeSean McCoy leads all running backs with 70 catches. ... Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora has 12.5 sacks in his last nine games against the Eagles. ... New York's Keith Bulluck has the second-most interceptions among active linebackers (20).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons

Cleveland is shaking up the coaching staff once again. The Browns parted ways with special teams coach Mike Priefer, who had been special teams coordinator since 2019.

news

Evan Engram wants to return to Jags on long-term deal, open to tag: 'The interest is there on both sides'

Evan Engram is set to be the top tight end to hit free agency this offseason. Coming off the best season of his career in his first year with the Jaguars, Engram hopes to remain in Duval on a long-term contract.

news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown among candidates

Today marks the first day clubs can place the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The window runs through March 7.

news

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE