Huge stakes on line as Giants play host to Eagles

The storyline
One of these two teams is going to win the NFC East. This game will have oh-so-much to say about that.
Why you should watch
The Giants get an unexpectedly short week after the weather madness in Minnesota. If Asante Samuel returns, it could be tough for Eli Manning.
Did you know?
The Eagles have won 12 of their past 13 December games. ... Philadelphia's LeSean McCoy leads all running backs with 70 catches. ... Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora has 12.5 sacks in his last nine games against the Eagles. ... New York's Keith Bulluck has the second-most interceptions among active linebackers (20).