Around the NFL

Hue on RGIII: Not bad for 'a guy that hadn't played'

Published: Aug 14, 2016 at 06:46 AM

Robert Griffin III's first pass as a Cleveland Brown took the top off the defense and had wide receiver Terrelle Pryor diving to make the grab. It was the highlight of his night.

The majority of Griffin's debut occurred under duress, and as is true for any passer, it's not going to be all that pretty when you're frequently running for your life. But to head coach Hue Jackson, it wasn't too bad.

"There were some things that he did good," Jackson said on a conference call Saturday, via Cleveland.com. "Obviously we can't have a fumbled snap the second play of the game and you never want to see the turnover. But I thought he stood in the pocket and looked real relaxed, kept his poise and tried to make some throws downfield. Obviously the first play was a great way to start, and that's something to build on. But I thought for a guy that hadn't played in a while, I thought there were some positives there."

The game was Griffin's first live action since August 2015, when he last suited up for the Washington Redskins and was pummeled into irrelevance by Detroit Lions defenders. Unfortunately for Griffin, it seems like he's always taking hits. But as Jackson said, Griffin stood in the pocket and made multiple quick throws to continue the Browns' opening drive, which ended on an interception by safety Micah Hyde on Green Bay's 1-yard line.

That drive also included Griffin standing (with linebacker Nick Perry bearing down on him) and firing a dart to Pryor to move the chains on third down, a pass that had the wideout praising his quarterback after the 17-11 loss.

"That's a sign of maturity on his part," Pryor said. "It's the mark of a great quarterback to be able to deliver the ball while getting hit. The ball was right where it had to be."

Griffin's second drive took onlookers back to the Browns' offensive dysfunction of days past, throwing three straight incompletions before Andy Lee was called on to punt. The game did offer a silver lining: As Gregg Rosenthal wrote Friday and in a tangible example of the value of Jackson's wisdom, the uneven performance won't rattle Griffin going forward, because his coach has already solidified him as the starter.

There's plenty of work left for Cleveland's offense. But as Jackson said, it's a start.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to miss multiple weeks after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10. A.J. Green has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Arizona's Thursday practice.
news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Patrick Mahomes not interested in changing style despite struggles: 'I'm gonna take shots'

The 2021 Chiefs are not who we thought they were -- at least not yet. And with the offense uncharacteristically sputtering, Patrick Mahomes is adamant about continuing to try to do what has worked in the past.
news

Cam Newton to visit with Panthers in possible reunion with former team

With the Panthers in need of depth at the QB position, the club plans to meet with free agent Cam Newton, who led the franchise for the first nine years of his career.
news

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Buffalo Bills' offensive is mired in an imbalance problem, that become most apparent during last week's loss to the Jaguars. Head coach Sean McDermott promised Wednesday that "adjustments are being made".
news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game. The Cardinals QB said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play against the Panthers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW