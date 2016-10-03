Hue on facing post-suspension Brady: 'Not fun at all'

The Cleveland Browns are saddled with the unenviable task of facing a back-from-suspensionTom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Asked to sum up this latest bit of trickery from the football gods, coach Hue Jackson didn't mince words.
It doesn't help that Cleveland -- the NFL's last winless team -- must deal with a Patriots squad certainly seething after Sunday's ugly 16-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Or that Brady will certainly ride into Week 5 angling to destroy anything in his way after being sent into exile on a Deflategate-related ban that forced New England to toil behind backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.
Nobody wants to face New England under these circumstances, but that won't stop Sunday from barreling toward us with the white-hot force of an angry Patriots team now very much "on to Cleveland."