Hue on facing post-suspension Brady: 'Not fun at all'

Published: Oct 03, 2016
The Cleveland Browns are saddled with the unenviable task of facing a back-from-suspensionTom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Asked to sum up this latest bit of trickery from the football gods, coach Hue Jackson didn't mince words.

"Not fun at all," Jackson said, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

It doesn't help that Cleveland -- the NFL's last winless team -- must deal with a Patriots squad certainly seething after Sunday's ugly 16-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Or that Brady will certainly ride into Week 5 angling to destroy anything in his way after being sent into exile on a Deflategate-related ban that forced New England to toil behind backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

The Patriots still went 3-1 in Brady's absence and will certainly be seen as overwhelming favorites against Cleveland -- even if the Browns are at home and have played with a noticeable edge under Jackson.

Nobody wants to face New England under these circumstances, but that won't stop Sunday from barreling toward us with the white-hot force of an angry Patriots team now very much "on to Cleveland."

