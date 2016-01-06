Around the NFL

Hue Jackson scheduled to interview with Browns

Published: Jan 06, 2016 at 06:07 AM

Hue Jackson has emerged as a hot name in the bustling market for new head coaches. The Browns will get the first shot to meet with the Bengals offensive coordinator.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the plan is for Jackson to interview for the Browns' vacant head-coach position on Sunday, one day after Cincinnati plays its Wild Card game against the Steelers.

Jackson has served as the Bengals' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and is credited as a main factor behind Andy Dalton's rise to Pro Bowl-level heights in 2015. Cincinnati ranked seventh in points per game (26.2) despite missing Dalton for most of the final four weeks of the season with a thumb injury.

Jackson has one season of experience as a head coach. Back in 2011, he helmed the Raiders for one 8-8 season before being dismissed in what was seen by many as a premature decision by Oakland brass.

This week, Jackson dismissed the idea outside job distractions as the Bengals attempt to snap their four-year streak of Wild Card round defeats.

"Those jobs are not the Pittsburgh Steelers," Jackson said, via ESPN.com. "That's all I can prepare for. It's talk. And it's great talk, and I appreciate everything that's being said."

The Browns could use a good football man in their building. Owner Jimmy Haslam has surprised the league with his first two front-office moves since firing general manager Ray Farmer and coach Mike Pettine. Sashi Brown was named the executive vice president of football operations and former baseball analytics wunderkind Paul DePodesta left his executive post with the New York Mets to become Cleveland's chief strategy officer.

The Browns are low on legitimate football minds. Jackson is a football lifer. We'll see if we have a match.

