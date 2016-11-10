Hue Jackson on Browns QB change: 'I wanted a spark'

Kessler completed 11 of 18 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, for a meager 5.1 yards-per-attempt average. Always careful with the ball, Kessler was slow to pull the trigger on a number of throws last week against Dallas and in the first half of this game. That's mostly to Kessler's credit; he doesn't turn the ball over. But Jackson expressed the desire publicly this week for Kessler to stretch the field more and it wasn't happening. Only one of Kessler's six drives went farther than 20 yards.