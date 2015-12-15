Hue Jackson: McCarron not here to hand it off 70 times

"Did he start out (Sunday) being a manager? He threw it all over the field, right?" Jackson said via The Enquirer. "That gave us the best chance to win. It didn't work. I'm not going to tell you I'm going to start with him being a manager. He's going to start off doing what we need him to do to win. That's what we pay him for. We pay him to win games. So whatever it takes for him to win, that's what he's going to do. If you guys think he's going to turn around and hand it off 70 times to win a game, then you guys are mistaken. That's not going to happen. That's not going to happen."