Around the NFL

Hue Jackson: McCarron not here to hand it off 70 times

Published: Dec 15, 2015 at 12:11 AM

With Andy Dalton's (thumb) status up in the air for the next few weeks, Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson will be tasked with prepping backup quarterback AJ McCarron for a very serious final stretch featuring games that still matter.

His plan? Don't treat McCarron like a backup at all.

"Did he start out (Sunday) being a manager? He threw it all over the field, right?" Jackson said via The Enquirer. "That gave us the best chance to win. It didn't work. I'm not going to tell you I'm going to start with him being a manager. He's going to start off doing what we need him to do to win. That's what we pay him for. We pay him to win games. So whatever it takes for him to win, that's what he's going to do. If you guys think he's going to turn around and hand it off 70 times to win a game, then you guys are mistaken. That's not going to happen. That's not going to happen."

Once again, for emphasis, Jackson added: "That's not ... going ... to happen."

Because Dalton does not need surgery, the best-case scenario might be a Week 16 return on Monday Night Football against the Broncos. At the least, head coach Marvin Lewis can entertain the idea of McCarron only needing to make one start.

But kudos to Jackson for trying to make the most out of it. When McCarron entered the 2014 draft, there were a handful of analysts suggesting he was just a few steps below Oakland's Derek Carr and that McCarron and Zach Mettenberger were going to end up being the draft steals. While we haven't quite gotten the chance to see what Mettenberger could do over a full season, it will be interesting to at least get a window into McCarron's potential when he has a full week to game plan.

NFL teams needing a prospective head coach also will be watching. Jackson has been brilliant with Dalton, but as we know, bad teams needing head coaches don't often have great quarterbacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for its 2023 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president; first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president Thursday, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

news

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason.

news

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges, Cooke County (Tex.) jail records show. Moore, a Gainesville native, was later released on $5,000 bond.

news

Von Miller was 'ready' to join Cowboys, but didn't want to 'take that much less'

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller told Dan Pompei of The Athletic recently that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way.

news

Trevon Diggs says he could 'eventually' play on same team as brother Stefon Diggs: 'Who knows?'

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs make up one of the top brother tandems in the NFL today. But unlike the Watts and Heywards, the Diggs bros don't play on the same team. Could that change at some point?

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' rookie WRs: 'Physically, they definitely look the part'

Having to make up the production from the offseason losses of two of the Packers' top wide receivers, QB Aaron Rodgers said he has full trust in the new faces' ability to adjust to the big leagues.

news

Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

news

NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.

news

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston throwing without brace on surgically repaired left knee

Jameis Winston appears to have reached another milestone in his return from last year's season-ending ACL injury. The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted a video to Instagram this week of himself throwing without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee.

news

Terry McLaurin was 'confident' extension with Commanders would get done: 'I wanted to be here'

Terry McLaurin met the media Wednesday for the first time since signing a lucrative three-year extension with the Washington Commanders, expressing confidence all along that a deal would get done.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW