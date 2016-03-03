Hue Jackson: Browns not close to decision on No. 2 pick

The Cleveland Browns don't have a grand plan concocted for the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. At least that's what coach Hue Jackson is telling us in early March.
"We're not anywhere close to being able to make a decision on what's best for us right now," Jackson told WKRK-FM in Cleveland on Thursday.
The popular belief is that the Browns will use their first-round pick on a quarterback. The franchise is moving on from Johnny Manziel, and the 2016 draft class includes some intriguing young passers.
Jared Goff (Cal), Paxton Lynch (Memphis) and Carson Wentz (North Dakota State) are all viewed as first-round talents who could be flashing brown and orange in Chicago on April 28.
Jackson confirmed his plans to attend the pro days of all three prospects.
"How fast can I get there," the coach joked.
The Browns obviously aren't going to tip their hand, but they must be closely monitoring the Titans, who are already have a QB in Marcus Mariota and might be open to trading their first overall pick.
If Cleveland falls head over heels for one of the "Big Three", it might just be the team that does business with Tennessee.