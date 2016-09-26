Hue Jackson: Browns aren't 'tanking' or after No. 1 pick

Scouting directors and personnel executives have a decent idea of which players are going to end up at the top of the 2017 draft board but nowhere near the type of picture they will have three or four months from now. Who are the Browns tanking for? A quarterback in the ACC who may or may not declare? Who may or may not complete the season healthy? Who may or may not be the best quarterback in or affiliated with his conference? Teams plan for the future, but it is hard to believe that the club would lure Jackson away from a cushy, tenured gig with the Bengals to a place that was designed to win one or two games in 2016.