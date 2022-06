About The Show

Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter bring their experiences as two black men with 40-plus years combined covering the NFL to bring listeners unfiltered, enlightening and entertaining conversations about important off-the-field issues involving the league. Steve and Jim will also talk to the newsmakers and influencers who have impacted both American sports and American culture. It's the intersection of sports and society that we hope will lead to ongoing, positive and engaging dialogue.