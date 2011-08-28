Hubbard helps push game to overtime, then is released by Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Wide receiver Paul Hubbard was among six players cut by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Hubbard was released one day after he and backup quarterback Tyler Thigpen helped send the Bills' wild 35-32 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars into overtime. The pair hooked up on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds left in regulation and then again for a two-point conversion.
Running back Anthony Elzy, defensive backs Rajric Coleman and Loyce Means, offensive lineman Isaiah Thompson and punter Reid Forrest also were cut.
The moves bring Buffalo's roster down to 81 players. All teams must be down to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon.
