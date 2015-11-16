Around the NFL

Hoyer suffers concussion in Texans' win over Bengals

Published: Nov 16, 2015 at 02:38 PM
Chris Wesseling

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer left in the third quarter of Monday's 10-6 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a concussion, the team announced.

Hoyer was also holding his throwing hand in a warmer as he walked to the locker room. He was 12 of 22 for 123 yards and an interception, leading the Houston Texans to just three points prior to the injury.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien did not provide an update on Hoyer after the game.

Journeyman T.J. Yates, signed after Ryan Mallett's release less than a month ago, has taken Hoyer's place in a defensive struggle versus the Bengals.

Yates is no stranger to success against the Bengals. As a rookie in 2011, he helped the Texans clinch their first playoff berth after he completed 26 of 44 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati. He then connected on 11 of 20 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 31-10 wild-card playoff win over the Bengals less than a month later.

Yates finished completing 5 of 11 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the win.

