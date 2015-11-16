Hoyer suffers concussion in Texans' win over Bengals

Yates is no stranger to success against the Bengals. As a rookie in 2011, he helped the Texans clinch their first playoff berth after he completed 26 of 44 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati. He then connected on 11 of 20 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 31-10 wild-card playoff win over the Bengals less than a month later.