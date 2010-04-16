Howard signs tender, but Raiders might depose him as starter

Published: Apr 16, 2010 at 12:40 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders said Friday that linebacker Thomas Howard has signed his contract tender.

That leaves cornerback Stanford Routt as the only restricted free agent who hasn't signed his tender with the team.

Howard was a second-round draft pick in 2006, and he has started 64 of 66 games in his NFL career. He has seven career interceptions, with two being returned for touchdowns.

Howard's starting position is in jeopardy, though. Raiders coach Tom Cable said Thursday that Kamerion Wimbley and Trevor Scott would start at outside linebacker.

Howard will receive $1.759 million if he makes the team.

