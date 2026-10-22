How Zach Allen grew from J.J. Watt's promising sidekick into one of NFL's top D-linemen

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Brentson Buckner learned early during his time coaching Zach Allen that the young defensive lineman was fiercely, intrinsically motivated. He was a human magnifying glass searching for the slightest edge anywhere he could.

"He was consumed," Buckner said, "with getting better."

That didn't stop Buckner, a former tough-nosed NFL defensive lineman who was Allen's position coach during the early years of the player's career with the Arizona Cardinals, from pulling and prodding to bring out even more. As Arizona prepared to face the San Francisco 49ers during a key NFC West matchup in 2021, Allen's third season, Buckner issued a challenge.

"Trent Williams is the standard for offensive linemen, and I would tell Zach all week, 'You're scared of Trent,'" Buckner recalled during a telephone conversation this week. "'You've got all the tools, but you're afraid to go against him.'"

Allen responded by wreaking havoc. He sacked Trey Lance and dropped the quarterback for a 2-yard loss on a designed run play. He collapsed the 49ers' offensive line and dropped fullback Kyle Juszczyk for no gain on a fourth-and-1. The Cardinals won, 17-10, and Allen's fingerprints were all over the victory. Not every pass-rushing win came against the mountainous Williams, but Buckner came away with an unmistakable impression about Allen's trajectory.

"I remember telling Vance (Joseph, then the Cardinals' defensive coordinator) in a meeting Monday morning," Buckner said, "'Zach has arrived.' Now, he knew he had the skills not just to play in this league, but to be great in this league."

When Buckner became Allen's position coach in 2020, he asked the team's third-round pick from the prior year what he wanted to achieve. Allen's response was unequivocal.

"I want to be the best," the defensive end replied.

Allen, now in his fourth season with the Broncos, will return to State Farm Stadium on Sunday for the first time in a regular-season setting since he joined Denver as a free agent in 2023. He will do so as the fully realized version of the player he has worked tirelessly to become since he began his career in the Arizona desert. He'll do so as a major reason the Broncos are 4-2, despite their offense's stuck-in-the-mud start to the season.

"He is one of the best interior players in our game," said Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who had his hands full with Allen during that 2021 game as a 49er.

No interior defensive lineman has been more disruptive this season than Allen, whose 4 1/2 sacks are the most among players at his position. His 127 quarterback hits since he left Arizona are 30 more than the next-closest defender during that span, Myles Garrett. He has 11 quick pressures this season (under 2 1/2 seconds), according to Next Gen Stats, which are the most among interior defenders. And he has elevated his performance against the run this season to go with the best pass-rushing start of his career.

The path to this point was murky at times early in Allen's career. He missed all but four games as a rookie in 2019 with a neck injury. After playing as a 4-3 defensive end at Boston College, he needed time to build the frame necessary to slot inside in Joseph's 3-4 scheme. After one particularly rough game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, Allen told one of the Cardinals' defensive assistants in the parking lot that he was sure he'd be cut. He told his then-fiancee -- and now wife -- Molly that he was prepared to begin a career in finance.

But that mental low point was more an illustration of the exacting demands Allen had for himself than it was a view of the player within Arizona's building. Buckner had been around the NFL long enough to know that Allen's IQ for the game was rare. The assistant would routinely field late-night phone calls from the young defensive lineman -- current Broncos D-line coach Jamar Cain has relayed the same experience -- with detailed questions that sprouted after he reviewed his notes from the day's meetings or after he reviewed additional film at home.

"That became his superpower," Buckner said. "Knowing what everybody on the field does and knowing what the offense can and can't do against you. Then, he started to apply the technique and build on the technique. He just always wanted to work. As a coach, Zach would always challenge you to help him get better. He's the guy that calls your phone at 9 o'clock at night because he sees something on film that we can exploit or he wants an answer to."

Allen has routinely said playing alongside future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt gave him access to a wealth of information that helped him develop in Arizona. The Broncos' All-Pro still marvels at how "generous" Watt was with his time at that final stage in his career.

"He was so selfless with his time in showing me both the process of how to be a pro," Allen said, "and then also all the technique stuff. … He didn't have to do that."

That relationship cut both ways.

"Zach could take a lot from J.J. because he'd be one of those guys I could show him and say, 'Watch how he anticipates. Watch what he does with his hands,'" Buckner said. "But it got to a point where he began to challenge J.J. That's Zach. He'll take a backseat for a little while, but if he tastes blood in the water, and he feels it, he's not going to play second fiddle. But it was good for him to be with J.J. because he could see someone who put in the work and got all the rewards the game had to offer you if you respected it the right way."

Allen has now assumed the Watt-like role in Denver's defensive line room, which includes three players -- Tyler Onyedim, Sai'vion Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike -- on their rookie contracts. The veteran credits all three of those players with "having a thirst for knowledge" that shows up in the way they approach Allen, searching for edges of their own. There is no dragging teammates along in a locker room that is trying to win a Super Bowl.

"I'm really proud of those guys," Allen said, "for their work ethic and the way they do that."

It helps those players, as Allen himself learned in those early days in Arizona, to have a living blueprint to emulate each day.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.