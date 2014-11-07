Around the NFL

How will Saints use Mark Ingram vs. 49ers?

Published: Nov 07, 2014 at 09:27 AM

Saints running back Mark Ingramsays he'll gut through a shoulder injury and play against the 49ers on Sunday despite being listed as questionable.

He just won't have much help in that effort.

The Saintswill officially be without Khiry Robinson (arm) and Pierre Thomas (ribs) this week, according to the team. That will make establishing a running game quite difficult, especially because the team was already worried about extending Ingram's reps.

That puts them in a difficult position on Sunday, especially since San Francisco's defense is still good enough to shut down a team that is one-dimensional.

Ingram's rise has been a large part of the Saints' recent success. The former first-round pick carried the ball more times against Carolina and Green Bay - 54 - than he has over any two week period in his NFL career. He's been a pace setter for an offense that has never truly gotten the credit due for the running game they've helped foster.

Still, continuing that pace against a physical defense won't be easy without reliable help.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 10 game and recaps the Browns' blowout win over the Bengals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to start Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered fractured ring finger in 'TNF' win vs. Bears

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Is Niners HC Kyle Shanahan sentimental about Atlanta return? 'Honestly, no'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is headed back to Atlanta for the first time since leaving the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Chargers DC Renaldo Hill on Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'If he gets going, it can be a scary movie'

Despite Russell Wilson's struggles in Denver so far, Los Angeles defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill isn't about to look past the perennial Pro Bowler.

news

Mike McDaniel happy to have Dolphins rookie QB Skylar Thompson: He 'was a target of ours that we had on our mind'

While the Dolphins didn't have an eye on QB Skylar Thompson being a starter so quickly, head coach Mike McDaniel and Co. had their eye on the Kansas State product for some time.

news

DeSean Jackson ready for comeback: 'I ain't retired. I'm a free agent.'

Veteran NFL speedster DeSean Jackson has interest in coming back to play and the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are tops on his list.

news

Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WRs Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry ruled out

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Bengals squad Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston.

news

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Panthers. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest.

news

NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play

Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers' Wilks says QB P.J. Walker will start vs. Rams; Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could back up

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that QB P.J. Walker will get the start against the Rams, and Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) will serve as the backup if active.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE