How will Cleveland approach pivotal 2012 NFL Draft?

The other strategy is to make sure running back and wide receiver are both addressed. So, returning to the No. 4 pick, which player between Richardson and Blackmon puts the Browns in better position to address positional needs going forward in the draft? Cleveland needs a speed receiver to stretch the field. Stephen Hill's draft stock skyrocketed after a stellar showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, but with his limited production in Georgia Tech's triple-option offense, he could be a risk in the first round. If the Browns are confident in Hill's ability, then they can go with Richardson at No. 4 and gamble that Hill is still available at 22. But if they question Hill's ability, they should just take Blackmon with the fourth pick. That way, Cleveland solves the receiver problem and hopes an effective RB starter is available at No. 22 (potentially Miami's Lamar Miller) or in the second round at No. 37 overall (Virginia Tech's David Wilson, Boise State's Doug Martin or Washington's Chris Polk could be options).