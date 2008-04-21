How top teams will kick off selection Saturday

2. St. Louis Rams No. 2 is an ideal resting spot for the Rams. They'd be happy with Jake Long, happy with Dorsey and happy with Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, who one source said is the top-rated player on St. Louis' draft board. The other option would be to deal the pick to New Orleans. The Saints have made preliminary inquiries about what it would take to get up to St. Louis' spot at No. 2. The short answer is, a lot. Probably too much. But some Saints officials are making the 45-minute drive this week to the LSU campus to meet with Dorsey one more time to investigate how much he might be worth to them. St. Louis knows how much Dorsey or any other top prospect means to them. St. Louis also has toyed with the idea of drafting McFadden because Rams running back Steven Jackson is headed into the last year of his contract. But the Rams simply have too many other needs to go running back. If Jake Long does indeed go No. 1., then Dorsey likely goes No. 2.

Pick: Dorsey.