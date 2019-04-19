How to win with big-money NFL QB; what Seahawks MUST avoid

Quarterbacks paid as elite players must be able to overcome some flaws on the roster to win games or they really are not franchise quarterbacks. We've seen Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees win with a cast of misfits on the perimeter, and that should be the standard for QB1s paid like premier players. That doesn't mean the franchise quarterback can do it all by himself, but he should be able to keep the team in contention with a reasonable supporting cast around him. That's what the great ones have always done (see Brett Favre) and that's what the elite players should be expected to do in today's game.