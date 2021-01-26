How to watch Super Bowl LV in the UK

Published: Jan 26, 2021 at 08:43 AM

The road to Super Bowl LV is now complete! Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl since 2003 or will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go back-to-back and win for successive Vince Lombardi trophies?

Here's where you can follow all the action on Sunday February 7

Sky Sports NFL

Join Neil Reynolds, Shaun Gayle, Jeff Reinebold and the team on Sky Sports NFL as they countdown to the greatest show on earth! Coverage on Sky Sports NFL begins earlier than ever before with the NFL Network team bringing you hours of build-up from 3pm (GMT) before the Sky team pick up at 10pm. Plus watch Sky Sports NFL all week long for daily episodes of Good Morning Football and much, much more Super Bowl content. You can also watch the game LIVE on Sky One and Sky Sports Mix.

NFL on the BBC

Join Dan Walker, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora on BBC Two from 11pm before they switch to BBC One at 11:25pm to enjoy Super Bowl LV for free! You can also follow live commentary of Super Bowl LV on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra.

NFL Game Pass

Watch Super Bowl LV live and on-demand via the NFL Game Pass streaming platform. Plus don't miss a second of NFL Network all week long. SUBSCRIBE TODAY.

