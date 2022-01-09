How to watch the Playoffs in the UK

Published: Jan 09, 2022 at 05:07 AM

After 272 regular season games, just 14 NFL teams remain alive and in with a chance of winning Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on February 13. And you can follow all the high-stakes drama of this NFL postseason in a variety of ways.

Sky Sports NFL will have every playoff game and the Super Bowl live, beginning with six games over three days on Super Wild Card Weekend. Brian Baldinger, Jeff Reinebold, Shaun Gayle, Peter King, the Around the NFL Podcast heroes and a host of other big-name players past and present will join Neil Reynolds for the playoff action.

Sky Sports NFL Channel

The Sky Sports NFL channel will once again be the home for all your live NFL action throughout the playoffs. Join Neil Reynolds and guests for all 13 NFL games LIVE. Sky Sports NFL will also show Monday and Thursday Night Football, live NFL RedZone, Fantasy Live, Good Morning Football, Total Access throughout January and February (Sky channel 407 / Virgin Media channel 507).

NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass - The ultimate way to watch NFL! Watch all 13 Playoff games live and on demand. Plus get 24/7 breaking NFL news on NFL Network, plus download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favourite devices. Sign-up today.

BBC

Join Dan Walker, former NFL player Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora every Saturday evening on BBC One as they bring you the latest stories and news from around the league in the 'NFL Show'. Then on Tuesday nights, Jason and Osi will be hosting, 'NFL This Week', bringing you all the action from the Playoff games.

Plus on BBC Radio you will be able to listen to one Playoff game each weekend as well as Super Bowl LVI.

Channel 5

Watch exclusive content from Cori Yarckin and the team on NFL EndZone every Sunday morning at 10:30 on Channel 5 as they bring you highlights from all the playoff games.

talkSPORT

Listen to the Playoffs on talkSPORT Radio beginning in the Super Wild Card round with the Raiders/Bengals game and continuing with the Eagles/Buccaneers game. From the Division round onwards you will then be able to listen to one game per week including coverage of Super Bowl LVI.

This season's playoffs feel more wide open than ever before and even the lower-ranked wild card teams will fancy their chances of emulating what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did last season when Tom Brady's side won the Super Bowl as the number five seed in the NFC.

Here is how the seedings are set up in the AFC and the NFC, with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers earning byes to the second round (Divisional Round) of the playoffs.

AFC SEEDINGS

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Cincinnati Bengals
  5. Las Vegas Raiders
  6. New England Patriots
  7. Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC SEEDINGS

  1. Green Bay Packers
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  3. Dallas Cowboys
  4. Los Angeles Rams
  5. Arizona Cardinals
  6. San Francisco 49ers
  7. Philadelphia Eagles

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND

AFC

Las Vegas Raiders (5 seed) at Cincinnati Bengals (4 seed)             Saturday January 15         9.30pm

New England Patriots (6 seed) at Buffalo Bills (3 seed)                 Saturday/Sunday January 15-16 1:15am

Pittsburgh Steelers (7 seed) at Kansas City Chiefs (2 seed)             Sunday/Monday January 16-17 1:15am

(Tennessee Titans advance to second round with a bye as the top seed)

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles (7 seed) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2 seed)  Sunday 6:00pm

San Francisco 49ers (6 seed) at Dallas Cowboys (3 seed)               Sunday 9.30pm

Arizona Cardinals (5 seed) at Los Angeles Rams (4 seed)              Monday/Tuesday 1:15am

(Green Bay Packers advance to the second round with a bye as the top seed)

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Saturday January 22                                   TBD                    9.30pm

Saturday/Sunday January 22.23              TBD                    1:15am

Sunday January 23                                      TBD                    6.00pm

Sunday January 23                                      TBD                    9.30pm

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

AFC Championship Game                         Sunday January 30                      8:00pm

NFC Championship Game                         Sunday January 30                      11.40pm

SUPER BOWL LVI

AFC Champion vs NFC Champion            Sofi Stadium, LA                          Sun Feb 13        11:25pm

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 18 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 18
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 18 Mailbag

The Sky Sports host answers UK fans questions
news

Neil Reynolds' Power Rankings Week 18

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league from 1 to 32
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 17 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 17
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 16 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 16
news

Neil Reynolds' Power Rankings Week 16

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league from 1 to 32
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 15 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 14
news

NFL unveils six teams who will market themselves in the UK

International Home Market Area Initiative launched
news

Neil Reynolds' Power Rankings Week 15

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 14
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Mailbag

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds answers your questions
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW