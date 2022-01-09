How to watch the Playoffs in the UK

After 272 regular season games, just 14 NFL teams remain alive and in with a chance of winning Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on February 13. And you can follow all the high-stakes drama of this NFL postseason in a variety of ways.
Sky Sports NFL will have every playoff game and the Super Bowl live, beginning with six games over three days on Super Wild Card Weekend. Brian Baldinger, Jeff Reinebold, Shaun Gayle, Peter King, the Around the NFL Podcast heroes and a host of other big-name players past and present will join Neil Reynolds for the playoff action.
The Sky Sports NFL channel will once again be the home for all your live NFL action throughout the playoffs. Join Neil Reynolds and guests for all 13 NFL games LIVE. Sky Sports NFL will also show Monday and Thursday Night Football, live NFL RedZone, Fantasy Live, Good Morning Football, Total Access throughout January and February (Sky channel 407 / Virgin Media channel 507).
NFL Game Pass - The ultimate way to watch NFL! Watch all 13 Playoff games live and on demand. Plus get 24/7 breaking NFL news on NFL Network, plus download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favourite devices. Sign-up today.
Join Dan Walker, former NFL player Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora every Saturday evening on BBC One as they bring you the latest stories and news from around the league in the 'NFL Show'. Then on Tuesday nights, Jason and Osi will be hosting, 'NFL This Week', bringing you all the action from the Playoff games.
Plus on BBC Radio you will be able to listen to one Playoff game each weekend as well as Super Bowl LVI.
Watch exclusive content from Cori Yarckin and the team on NFL EndZone every Sunday morning at 10:30 on Channel 5 as they bring you highlights from all the playoff games.
Listen to the Playoffs on talkSPORT Radio beginning in the Super Wild Card round with the Raiders/Bengals game and continuing with the Eagles/Buccaneers game. From the Division round onwards you will then be able to listen to one game per week including coverage of Super Bowl LVI.
This season's playoffs feel more wide open than ever before and even the lower-ranked wild card teams will fancy their chances of emulating what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did last season when Tom Brady's side won the Super Bowl as the number five seed in the NFC.
Here is how the seedings are set up in the AFC and the NFC, with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers earning byes to the second round (Divisional Round) of the playoffs.
AFC SEEDINGS
- Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC SEEDINGS
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Philadelphia Eagles
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND
AFC
Las Vegas Raiders (5 seed) at Cincinnati Bengals (4 seed) Saturday January 15 9.30pm
New England Patriots (6 seed) at Buffalo Bills (3 seed) Saturday/Sunday January 15-16 1:15am
Pittsburgh Steelers (7 seed) at Kansas City Chiefs (2 seed) Sunday/Monday January 16-17 1:15am
(Tennessee Titans advance to second round with a bye as the top seed)
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles (7 seed) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2 seed) Sunday 6:00pm
San Francisco 49ers (6 seed) at Dallas Cowboys (3 seed) Sunday 9.30pm
Arizona Cardinals (5 seed) at Los Angeles Rams (4 seed) Monday/Tuesday 1:15am
(Green Bay Packers advance to the second round with a bye as the top seed)
DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS
Saturday January 22 TBD 9.30pm
Saturday/Sunday January 22.23 TBD 1:15am
Sunday January 23 TBD 6.00pm
Sunday January 23 TBD 9.30pm
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
AFC Championship Game Sunday January 30 8:00pm
NFC Championship Game Sunday January 30 11.40pm
SUPER BOWL LVI
AFC Champion vs NFC Champion Sofi Stadium, LA Sun Feb 13 11:25pm