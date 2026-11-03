How to watch the NFL Madrid Game in Spain

The countdown has begun.

This Sunday, November 8 at 3:30 PM CET, the 2026 NFL Madrid Game will see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, marking another historic moment for NFL fans in Spain.

If you can't experience it in person, you'll have several ways to watch the game live from home.

DAZN

The game will be available on DAZN, free-to-watch and with no subscription required, so all fans can enjoy the action.Watch on DAZN: https://www.dazn.com/es-ES/home

Cuatro

The game will also be broadcast live on Cuatro, making the 2026 NFL Madrid Game available free-to-air.

Mediaset Infinity

Fans who prefer to watch on connected devices can stream the game through Mediaset Infinity, Mediaset Spain's digital platform.Watch on Mediaset Infinity: https://mediasetinfinity.es/

NFL Game Pass

And of course, the game will be available on NFL Game Pass. Don't forget that you can still take advantage of the 7-Day FREE Trial*, giving you access to all NFL content, including Bengals vs. Falcons in Madrid, NFL RedZone, and much more.

Claim the offer here: https://www.dazn.com/es-ES/p/nfl-wk-pro-offer-99p*

The free trial lasts 7 days from the purchase date and automatically renews to your selected plan unless canceled before the end of the trial period. Offer ends November 9, 2026.

A Historic NFL Moment for SpainThe matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals promises to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year in Spain.2026 NFL Madrid Game

📅 Sunday, November 8

🕒 3:30 PM CET

📺 DAZN (free and no subscription required), Cuatro, Mediaset Infinity, and NFL Game Pass on DAZNDon't miss a minute of the action and get ready to experience all the excitement of the NFL, wherever you are! 🏈