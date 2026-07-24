How to watch the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships

The NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota, the world's premier youth flag football tournament, takes place July 23-26 in Westfield, Indiana. As the largest youth flag football tournament in the world, the NFL Flag Championships will welcome more than 350 girls and boys teams from across the United States and around the globe for four days of competition.

Hosted at the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus, the tournament marks the first time the NFL Flag Championships will be held in the Indianapolis region and in an NFL club market. The event will feature NFL Flag regional champions representing all 32 NFL clubs, along with more than 15 international teams spanning five continents. Participating teams will compete across 13 different age divisions, with semifinals and finals matchups taking place on Saturday and Sunday of the tournament.

With flag football continuing its rapid global growth and building momentum toward its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the NFL Flag Championships serve as the premier stage for the next generation of athletes competing at the highest level. Fans can watch on TV or attend in person.

The excitement, joy and energy of NFL Flag Championships will once again take center stage across Disney and ESPN platforms, with broadcast coverage scheduled from Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26. Throughout the mid-summer weekend, ESPN's coverage will showcase the entirety of the Boys' Under-14 and Girls' High School tournaments—from the Round of 16 through the Championship games. In all, ESPN will present 34 games – 15 boys', 15 girls' and, for the first time, four total International division games, as elite youth athletes compete for national and international titles.

In total, a record 30 games will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney Channel and Disney XD — the most extensive linear coverage in event history. Additional platforms showcasing the NFL FLAG Championships include ESPN+, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel, ESPN Deportes and YouTube. All 34 games will be available on the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan and NFL+ (mobile only for games also airing on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC).

Coverage of the NFL Flag Championships will be available in over 125 countries, including live coverage available in Mexico, Brazil, throughout Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the Caribbean. Fans in the Netherlands and the Pacific Islands will also be able to consume coverage of the event on ESPN branded networks.