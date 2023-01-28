How to watch Super Bowl LVII in the UK

The Sky Sports NFL channel will once again be the home for Super Bowl LVII.

Through Super Bowl week Sky Sports NFL will also show Good Morning Football, Super Bowl Live and Total Access (Sky channel 407 / Virgin Media channel 507). You can also watch the NFL Honors show on Sky Sports NFL.

Super Bowl LVII coverage begins on Sunday, February 12 at 2pm on Sky Sports NFL plus you can watch the game live on that same channel or on Sky Sports Main Event. Neil Reynolds will be joined by Ryan Fitzpatrick, Phoebe Schecter and Jeff Reinebold in Phoenix.

NFL Game Pass - The ultimate way to watch every minute of the all-new Pro Bowl format and Super Bowl LVII live, with the full US Broadcast and the Apple Music Halftime show featuring Rihanna. Plus get access on demand content, see how the remaining teams made it with on demand regular season and post season games, 24/7 NFL Network coverage and much more across all of your devices. Sign-up today.

With Super Bowl LVII on the horizon, join Laura Woods, former NFL player Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora Saturday evening on ITV as they bring you the latest stories and news from around the league in 'The NFL Show'.

Then Super Bowl LVII coverage featuring Laura, Jason and Osi in Phoenix will start on ITV from 10:45pm on Sunday, February 12. Maurice Jones-Drew will also join the team as well plus commentary will come from Darren Fletcher and Jack Crawford.

Watch exclusive content from Cori Yarckin and the team on NFL EndZone on Sunday, February 12 at 10:30 on Channel 5 as they bring you all the latest news from a fun week of Super Bowl LVII activities in Arizona.

On Super Bowl Sunday you can listen to the game live from 11pm on talkSPORT.