How to strengthen the neck to help prevent injury

Progressions:If you have never trained your neck before, proceed conservatively. Perhaps start with the movement of flexion and extension without any weight. Try three sets of 10 reps on each of these movements and then slowly progress by adding resistance. As with any strength training program, you must follow a progression that considers frequency, intensity and time. You can overload the muscles by increasing the weight or simply increasing the sets and reps on each exercise. At the minimum, neck and trap exercises should be done twice a week. Many programs on the college level train the neck up to three times per week. Over a given week coaches can use a mixture of machines, manual resistance or a harnesses to train the musculature of the neck.