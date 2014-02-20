How to master the three-cone drill

The three-cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Athletes run a pattern through three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes five yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes. The drill forces an athlete to show great footwork and quickness in changing directions -- two keys to playing at the professional level.