How to fix the Falcons' struggling offense: more play-action

I-formation is predominantly a run and play-action set that moves the pocket and allows quarterbacks to take shots downfield. This is one of the schemes that I'm most familiar with after working with Gary Kubiak in 2006 as starting quarterback for the Houston Texans -- a year when Kyle Shanahan was the Texans' wide receivers coach. Their thought process is this: To get deep throws in the NFL, offenses can't just drop back and throw it downfield. Defenses are too good, and even your best players aren't going to run by defenders without some type of illusion. That's what play-action creates. But this year's Falcons are too often trying to find success through dropback sets, making things less complicated for opposing fronts at the line of scrimmage. This has allowed opponents to key in on what made the Falcons so special in 2016: big, downfield plays in the passing game.