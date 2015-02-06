How to fix the Cleveland Browns by September

Yes, it's a terrible year to find a passer -- the worst in eons -- but Cleveland should prioritize signal-callers with potentially high ceilings over stale retreads. Farmer has never voiced enthusiasm over paying Brian Hoyer more than backup money. If Hoyer walks -- and who could blame him? -- I'd use part of the team's roughly $50 million in cap space (third most in the league) to outbid the Texans for Ryan Mallett. He's a big-bodied, strong-armed passer with potential. He's imperfect, but Mallett's tape last season had its moments. The backup plan here would be Jake Locker or Matt Moore.