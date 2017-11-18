How to fix New York Giants' woes; five big questions

He won't be the highest-paid player in NFL history, but Beckham is going to cash in -- almost assuredly in a bigger way than Steelers star Antonio Brown did on a four-year, $68 million deal in February. Giants president and CEO John Mara left no ambiguity last summer when he said of Beckham: "He deserves to get paid. We're going to pay him." Beckham is one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers, just turned 25 and should be fully recovered from his fractured ankle as he enters his option year in 2018. (He's on the books for $8.459 million). But going back to the culture question, is Beckham -- a lightning rod thanks to his history of outbursts on the field and the sideline who's still learning how to manage his emotions and influence over the locker room -- the guy you want as the centerpiece of the roster? Or could now be the time to maximize what you can get on the trade market and redeploy cap resources elsewhere? It's a lot easier to argue the latter if it's not your job on the line. Imagine the tabloid covers if the Giants keep an unpopular coach and dump a wildly popular receiver. As one longtime NFL executive said: "That's one of those splash moves: Do you keep the fan base intact? That's going to be a combination of ownership, PR, coach -- one of those meetings." Lose Beckham, and you've lost your offense, leaving Shepard (a borderline No. 2/3 receiver) and receiving tight end Evan Engram as playmakers ... but also creating more chances to replace him.