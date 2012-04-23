How to draft a QB, Part 6: What makes a quarterback great?

There is a story of Bill Walsh going to Kentucky to work out a strong-armed prospect from Morehead State by the name of Phil Simms. It was 1979 and Walsh was just beginning his legendary career with the San Francisco 49ers, so he wasn't considered a genius yet. As Simms progressed through the workout, he started throwing the ball harder and harder, trying to impress the future Hall of Fame coach. After a while, Walsh stepped in and instructed Simms to "try throwing it a little easier." After a few more tosses, Walsh insisted he ease up even more. "He just kept repeating, 'easier, easier,' " Simms said. "At one point, I thought about throwing it underhand." Walsh knew Simms had a big arm. What he didn't know was whether he had the ability to take something off the ball and be more accurate. The 49ers did not have a first-round pick that year, but Simms obviously impressed the New York Giants enough to be taken with the seventh overall selection. Walsh had to settle for taking a quarterback in the third round, with the 82nd pick overall. That player was Joe Montana.