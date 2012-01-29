How they were built: XLVI teams share similarities, differences

That said, the kind of talent these clubs look for is divergent, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Giants have invested much more than the Pats in producing a stifling defense, as seven of New York's 11 starters were taken in the first three rounds. Three more starters were paid decent money in free agency: Chris Canty, cover linebacker Michael Boley, and safety Antrel Rolle. This talent is the biggest reason, with a nod to Eli Manning, that the Giants deep-sixed the Falcons, Packers, and Niners in succession.