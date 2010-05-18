How the West will be won: Shift toward running game alters division

In Gibbs' system, offensive linemen block defenders that step into their assigned areas rather than take on the man aligned over top of them. The scheme often assigns multiple players to work together through areas to create a series of initial double teams at the point of attack. The beauty of utilizing the method is that it allows blockers to be aggressive off the ball due to the presence of help from a teammate. When used in conjunction with the one-cut rule (backs are allowed to only make one-cut before attacking the line of scrimmage in an effort to limit negative plays), the scheme can result in huge gains.