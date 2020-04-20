How the Tom Brady Effect Can Attract More Latinx Fans to the NFL

According to Sports Illustrated, the Brady effect would be worth at least a $20 million increase to the team's top line, alongside growing local sponsorship, and a boost to ticket sales that could earn the Bucs an additional $10 million alone. Tampa averaged just 50,728 fans per game last season, which is 30th in the league. With an increase in attendance, the organization will hopefully see a rise in Latinx fans that make up 27 percent of the Tampa population. Tom Brady's presence alongside Hispanic defensive lineman for the Bucs, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, could help attract more Latinos to the game of football in the upcoming season.