How the Seattle Seahawks were built

The Seahawks liked their 2013 team so much that they essentially ran the same team back this season. It's remarkable how few contributors were added to the mix over the last year.
Seattle's roster has 13 new players, but most of them barely take the field. Second-round pick Justin Britt is the team's starting right tackle. Veteran defensive tackle Kevin Williams has proven to be an excellent role player. That's about it for new contributors.
The most significant changes to this roster were subtractions: Veterans Red Bryant and Chris Clemons were released. Percy Harvin was traded at midseason. When you go on a run of brilliant drafting like coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider did from 2010-2012, you can afford to hit pause for a year.
» This is a copycat league, but there is no easy way to copy the Seattle Seahawks. Hiring Dan Quinn or Gus Bradley to coach your team isn't going to help much on draft day.
Carroll and Schneider had absolute grand slam drafts for three straight seasons from 2010-2012. As we wrote this time last year, the Seahawks target unique playing characteristics and know how to coach them up. Perhaps only the Patriots coaching staff can rival Seattle's in carving out specialized roles that cater to a player's strength.
» Only two Seahawks who predate Carroll in Seattle will play in the Super Bowl: Punter Jon Ryan and center Max Unger.
» After three straight outrageously good drafts, Seattle has found only one starter in the last two years. Last year's class is highlighted by tight end Luke Willson. The team's free agent duo of Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril in 2013 made up for it. Both players have since been re-signed to longer deals.
Then again, it's not quite as vital for the Seahawks to keep drafting as well because so many of their young core players, especially on defense, are under contract for many more seasons.
» After K.J. Wright and Avril signed long-term deals during the season, we started to wonder: Who is left for Seattle to sign? Russell Wilson figures to get a monster contract extension this offseason. Bobby Wagner could have to wait until next season. Bruce Irvin looks as likely as any solid Seahawks defender to leave the team once he hits free agency.
