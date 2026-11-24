HENDERSON, Nev. -- Despite his team having the NFL's worst rushing offense through 10 weeks, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak insisted that he was seeing improvements. Those finally became apparent on Sunday.

The Raiders ran for a season-high 143 yards during their loss to the Denver Broncos. It was just the third time they eclipsed the 100-yard mark this season, and the first time since Week 3. Their season-best 6.0 yards per rush more than doubled their league-low 2.9 season average entering the game.

"Being persistent, staying on it and keep working," Kubiak said of what allowed for success postgame. "Our halfbacks are doing a good job."

The season has been a struggle for Ashton Jeanty and rookie Mike Washington Jr. on the ground, but for the most part it was not their own doing. The team's 0.54 yards before contact per rush entering the game was by far the league's worst mark. Jeanty and Washington were being hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on more than half of their attempts, resulting in the Raiders going for zero or negative yards on a league-high 27.6 percent of their rushes. Simply put: The lack of open space was preventing the backs from getting anything going.

But Las Vegas' offensive line found its push against the Broncos. A season-low 37.5 percent of the team's rushes were hit at or behind the line of scrimmage, leading to a season-best 2.88 yards before contact per rushing attempt. The Raiders didn't have a rush go for negative yards for the first time this year, and only three of their 24 attempts went for no gain, a season-low 12.5 percent. Their blockers were moving Broncos out of the way, giving Jeanty and Washington a chance to produce.

"I just think over the season, as it's gone on, our guys are getting more familiar and comfortable with the scheme," Kubiak said Monday. "The more time on task that you have, you anticipate improvement, and it was a step in the right direction."

The Raiders' comfort in their blocking scheme was evident on one key play. Down 17-0 midway through the second quarter, they faced a crucial third-and-short and entrusted Jeanty to convert it via a shotgun handoff. Pre-snap, center Tyler Linderbaum and right guard Trey Zuhn were in close communication preparing for the Broncos' attack. They diagnosed it perfectly as Linderbaum took on slanting defensive tackle D.J. Jones and Zuhn picked up linebacker Alex Singleton as he looped in to replace him. Zuhn, maintaining his foot drive after initial contact, opened up a massive hole for Jeanty to burst through, leading the back to break free for a season-long 46-yard gain and set up their first score of the day.

"We have talented running backs, and it's our job to sustain blocks as long as possible," Linderbaum said. "You have to have a mentality to be able to run the football… Once we settled in, being able to be more efficient in running the football, I think that helped set up a lot of other things."

The rushing success was a big help for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first road start, as it allowed the Raiders to effectively use their play-action game. Mendoza was 4-for-5 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown off play fakes. He executed a remarkably convincing play fake on his 19-yard score to tight end Ian Thomas, but the Broncos wouldn't have bitten without a belief that Las Vegas could actually convert a third-and-short on the ground.

"Our offensive line played fantastic, as well as our running backs," Mendoza said. "I think that's a real threat, and to have those guys rolling helps the offense tremendously."

The challenge for the Raiders is now keeping those guys rolling. While Denver's defense is formidable, it has given up the fifth-most yards per carry (4.6) this season. Las Vegas faces another defense that's strong overall but weaker against the run on Sunday night, in the Cleveland Browns.

"We need more of that to build off for the offense. We can't just do that one week," Linderbaum said. "Now we set the standard, now we set how we know we can play, how we want to play… We put it on tape that we can do it and now we've just got to stay at it and be consistent with it."

Jermod McCoy takes on a full-time workload

The focus on Sunday was on Mendoza's road debut, but fellow rookie Jermod McCoy also created anticipation with his first career start. The corner played a career-high 71 defensive snaps, only coming off the field for two plays, both in goal-line situations.

McCoy had seen an uptick in playing time in Weeks 8 and 9 after Darien Porter suffered a groin injury. He took advantage of his opportunities in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, breaking up passes both times he was targeted. But his playing time dwindled against the Seattle Seahawks a week later as he got just nine defensive snaps.

Kubiak said McCoy's start came because the Raiders "wanted a bigger look" at him. He played well enough to stay on the field. McCoy gave up three catches for 62 yards on six targets while breaking up one pass; 36 of those yards happened because he slipped just as the ball arrived on a flea-flicker heave to Denver receiver Marvin Mims.

"I thought Jermod did some good things yesterday," Kubiak said Monday. "Obviously, he had a high snap count. There's plenty of things he's got to continue to improve on. But I liked where he's headed with his trajectory."

The deployment was a departure from the Raiders' previous strategy. Kubiak had been rotating primarily Porter and Hezekiah Masses opposite Eric Stokes to begin the year before McCoy worked his way into the fold. Kubiak said the usage on Sunday was not a slight on either Porter or Masses, adding, "we've got a room full of really solid players." When asked if McCoy has played well enough to solidify himself as the starter and stop the rotation, Kubiak said it will be an ongoing discussion this week.

Talent was never a question for McCoy, who entered the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as a clear-cut first-round pick. But a knee issue cast doubt on his future availability and caused him to fall to the fourth round.

McCoy simply having an injury-free start to his career could be viewed as a win for the Raiders; playing 70-plus snaps in a game is more than anyone anticipated. Kubiak said McCoy's focus through the early part of the regular season was his rehab and his effort to turn himself back into the player he was before the knee problems arose. The Raiders feel he has, and he's earning more chances to show it as a result.

"He just continues to impress us with how he handles his body and how he gets his body ready to play," Kubiak said. "Now we're allowed to focus way more on the football."

Dearth of defensive tackles

Interior defensive line was already a position of concern for the Raiders, as their lack of talent has led to opponents gashing them on the ground. Now, a thin group is even more depleted.

Defensive tackles Adam Butler, JJ Pegues and Tim Keenan III all left Sunday's game with injuries and did not return. The Raiders were already down their best DT to begin the day, as Tonka Hemingway was out with a stinger. By the end of the game, Las Vegas had just three healthy players left at the position: Thomas Booker, Folorunso Fatukasi and practice-squad call-up Chris Williams. It cost them dearly, as Denver running back Jonah Coleman ran for 44 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help close out a victory.

"That's the NFL," Kubiak said postgame. "Guys go down and other guys get opportunities, but it is difficult."

Kubiak didn't have updates on Butler, Pegues or Keenan on Monday. But with Butler leaving with a concussion, Keenan dealing with an MCL injury and Pegues seen with his arm in a sling postgame, it's possible none will be available against the Browns this week. Kubiak said the team will be looking for reinforcements as a result.

"We've got guys that are on the practice squad that are going to have to step up," Kubiak said. "We're gonna have to take a look outside and probably bring some guys in. That's where we're at right now. We've got to make sure that the guys that are coming in from the practice squad are ready to roll."

Kubiak did say the team is "very hopeful" Hemingway will return this week. But additions are likely coming before the trip to Cleveland.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.