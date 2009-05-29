How the Colts are weathering the Moore-Mudd aftermath

Manning doesn't make a habit of airing his team's dirty laundry in public, which is a tactic players often use when they want to force their way out the door. The fact that he did -- because of confusion surrounding the recent retirements of two prominent Colts assistant coaches -- is reason alone to take a harder look at exactly what's going on with a team that has long stood as a symbol of NFL excellence. It also begs closer examination of an issue that not long ago was discussed as merely the tip of an iceberg threatening to sink multiple coaching staffs throughout the league.