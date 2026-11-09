How the Bengals won both on and off the field during their week in Madrid

MADRID -- It's not often that NFL operations, equipment and marketing teams land shout-outs in the head coach's news conference after a win. But it's not often that organizations enjoy comprehensively successful weekends like the Cincinnati Bengals just experienced in Spain.

The legendary Bernabéu sounded like a Bengals home game. Joe Burrow rose to the global stage, authoring another chapter for his MVP case. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins played bull and matador while embracing the culture in the end zone. Players waxed poetic about bonding time with teammates. And the Bengals looked like a brand with power in the NFL landscape following a 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

They're now 6-2, tied for the AFC North lead and off to their best start in 11 seasons.

This trip was a tough test, but the Bengals aced it so completely both on and off the field that it feels like they can carry some real momentum into the rest of the season.

"I'm proud of the organization and the way that everyone handled the trip from ownership all the way down to operations and the players," coach Zac Taylor said. "Our support staff, and it started with (director of operations) Jeff Brickner. I think our ownership did a great job making this a first-class experience for the whole team coming out here Tuesday."

Brickner got a game ball, and the name-drop session went on as Taylor gave the Bengals a day off on Monday as they turn around for a Sunday night game against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Our support staff did a great job of putting together a plan for us and our bodies to make sure that we were going to be ready to go on Sunday," Taylor said. "… They put together a great plan. I don't think we had any injuries today, and I think that's the main worry in games like this when you travel so long and you're in a different time zone. So credit to those people."

The plan was set with a leeway for freedom. Chase saw that play out to perfection.

"I think the biggest thing for us was believing in each other here," he said. "You know what I'm saying? We had a curfew. We all followed the same instructions, bonding as a team together, getting a feel for the grass out here, and just knowing how a schedule so tight like this can work for us."

In his first international game, Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter not only came away with 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He also left with a new experience under his belt.

"You don't know what you're going to get," Carter said. "Our whole schedule was different. We're not staying in our own beds. We're not in our own meeting rooms. We're not on our own practice field. It's like, 'Who is going to do a better job at adapting to the situation that you're in?'

"I feel like we did a great job of also realizing we're in Spain -- we're in Madrid. Let's have a good time. Let's go to dinner. Let's walk around, go shopping, whatever that may be for you. But when it's time for business, it's time to go to work."

The bonding off the field can go a long way for a team with this much talent. The question has always been if they can bring that talent together. Four wins in a row and an offense playing like "the greatest show on Earth," according to Carter, make clear the vibes are high with this team.

As if they didn't make it clear in the end zones.

After Chase set the day off with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Burrow, Tee Higgins sprinted to the end zone to set up his act as a bull against Chase's matador.

"A friend of mine told me … the crowd would go, 'Ole!' if I was to do it," Chase said. "So, I think that was the biggest part: me trying to get the crowd involved."

The Bengals' personalities are part of what makes them so popular. This game, the first international matchup of Burrow's career, really mattered to the quarterback, who said he'd "love to" play in Tokyo if the opportunity came about next year.

Wherever the NFL goes next, the Bengals will likely be near the top of the list to go there. This week was proof their fans will show up in droves.

"I thought it was an unbelievable turnout by our fans here in Spain," Taylor said. "I saw them in the streets. I saw them in the hotel. I felt them in the stadium."

They made third downs for the Falcons offense loud. They kept things quieter for Burrow and company. The chant of "Teeeee!" echoed throughout the stadium every time Higgins made one of his five receptions.

This was an invasion from a fan base that had been waiting seven years to hit the road.

"We travel," Higgins said. "I love that about our fans, and they show up and show out every single game."

They were rewarded with a dominant performance with the holy trinity of passing front and center. Chase and Higgins said they could tell in warmups Burrow was already in a zone.

"He was throwing that pill far," Higgins said. "We were like, 'Oh, yeah, he feels good today.'"

Burrow's ability to shine on the big stage has characterized his entire career, and his play Sunday showed how much this experience meant to him. And the stages will only get bigger if the Bengals continue to win.

All week, the feel around this game was that of a mini Super Bowl, from the cadence of the week on location to the juiced atmosphere during the game in one of the more legendary stadiums on the planet. By executing the way they did on this trip, the Bengals organization proved it could be strong enough to handle a potential path to the real Super Bowl.

The next step on that path includes a flight back to Cincinnati and a highly anticipated "Sunday Night Football" game. But this is a team that's feeling great about itself.

"I think it was a huge bonding experience for us," Burrow said. "I'm happy to get it done. Obviously, the plane ride back is going to be a lot more fun having played the way we did today."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.