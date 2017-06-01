How successful was Jay Cutler in Adam Gase's offense?

Published: Jun 01, 2017 at 01:17 PM

With Ryan Tannehill potentially needing surgery on his left knee, the Dolphins have singed formerly retired quarterback Jay Cutler. Cutler has a past connection to Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, as the two worked together in Chicago during the 2015 season.

In the space below, we take a look at how the Cutler-Gase pairing worked out in the 2015 season.

Jay Cutler's stats in 2015 (with Adam Gase as O.C.)

-Completion percentage: 64.4 (2nd-best for a season in Cutler's career)

-TD-INT ratio: 21-11 (Best in Cutler's career)

-Passer rating: 92.3 (Best in Cutler's career)

-4th-quarter comebacks: 4 (T-most in Cutler's career)

Comparing Cutler's 2015 and 2016 seasons

-Cutler's completion percentage dropped 5.3 points after Gase left to become the head coach in Miami.

-Cutler averaged 32.1 more pass yards per game under Gase (2015) than he did under 2016 offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

2015 Jay Cutler vs. 2016 Ryan Tannehill

-Cutler and Tannehill both saw success in their first seasons under Adam Gase. For Cutler, that season was 2015, and for Tannehill it was 2016.

-Cutler's stats in 2015: 64.4 completion percentage, 243.9 pass yards per game, 21 TDs, 11 INTs, 92.3 passer rating

-Tannehill's stats in 2016: 67.1 completion percentage, 230.4 pass yards per game, 19 TDs, 12 INTs, 93.5 passer rating

You can follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

news

Browns, TE David Njoku agree to four-year, $56.75M contract extension

The Browns and Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75-million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota both 'hungry to get back on the field again,' happy to mentor Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where rookie Desmond Ridder is also angling to start.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW