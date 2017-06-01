How successful was Jay Cutler in Adam Gase's offense?

With Ryan Tannehill potentially needing surgery on his left knee, the Dolphins have singed formerly retired quarterback Jay Cutler. Cutler has a past connection to Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, as the two worked together in Chicago during the 2015 season.
In the space below, we take a look at how the Cutler-Gase pairing worked out in the 2015 season.
-Completion percentage: 64.4 (2nd-best for a season in Cutler's career)
-TD-INT ratio: 21-11 (Best in Cutler's career)
-Passer rating: 92.3 (Best in Cutler's career)
-4th-quarter comebacks: 4 (T-most in Cutler's career)
Comparing Cutler's 2015 and 2016 seasons
-Cutler's completion percentage dropped 5.3 points after Gase left to become the head coach in Miami.
-Cutler averaged 32.1 more pass yards per game under Gase (2015) than he did under 2016 offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.
-Cutler and Tannehill both saw success in their first seasons under Adam Gase. For Cutler, that season was 2015, and for Tannehill it was 2016.
-Cutler's stats in 2015: 64.4 completion percentage, 243.9 pass yards per game, 21 TDs, 11 INTs, 92.3 passer rating
-Tannehill's stats in 2016: 67.1 completion percentage, 230.4 pass yards per game, 19 TDs, 12 INTs, 93.5 passer rating
