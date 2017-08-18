How Romeo Crennel, Mike Vrabel get most of Texans' defense

The Texans fielded a top-10 defense under Wade Phillips before the Bill O'Brien-Crennel era began in 2014. But the unit has become more dynamic and productive since then -- ranking in the top three in total defense in each of the past two seasons -- in part because of Crennel's experience combined with his coaching philosophies. Of course, this is a talented group, but don't sell the coaching short here. I got the privilege to learn from Crennel for seven seasons in New England (1994-'96 and 2001-'04) and three in Cleveland (2006-08). He's a very thorough coach and one of the best communicators I've ever worked with. Crennel has a knack for assessing talent and, most importantly, puts his players in position to succeed based on their strengths or weaknesses. He is one of the few coaches who truly devises schemes and game plans according to his players' skill sets, as opposed to wedging guys into systematic roles. Jadeveon Clowney is a perfect example of this.