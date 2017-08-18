 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

How Romeo Crennel, Mike Vrabel get most of Texans' defense

Published: Aug 18, 2017 at 04:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Willie_McGinest_1400x1000
Willie McGinest

NFL.com Analyst

The Houston Texans operated under Romeo Crennel's great defensive mind for the past three seasons. But with Crennel shifting to a new position -- officially, assistant head coach/defense -- first-time DC Mike Vrabel gets his hand at being in charge of play calling. If I know one thing from my years playing under Crennel and alongside Vrabel in New England over a decade ago, it's that this unit is in great hands.

The Texans fielded a top-10 defense under Wade Phillips before the Bill O'Brien-Crennel era began in 2014. But the unit has become more dynamic and productive since then -- ranking in the top three in total defense in each of the past two seasons -- in part because of Crennel's experience combined with his coaching philosophies. Of course, this is a talented group, but don't sell the coaching short here. I got the privilege to learn from Crennel for seven seasons in New England (1994-'96 and 2001-'04) and three in Cleveland (2006-08). He's a very thorough coach and one of the best communicators I've ever worked with. Crennel has a knack for assessing talent and, most importantly, puts his players in position to succeed based on their strengths or weaknesses. He is one of the few coaches who truly devises schemes and game plans according to his players' skill sets, as opposed to wedging guys into systematic roles. Jadeveon Clowney is a perfect example of this.

Yes, injuries have hindered Clowney in his young career. But even so, when Clowney's been at his best, his hand is in the dirt, eliminating pass coverage duties. He is, however, very capable of playing outside linebacker (his official listed position on the Texans' 2017 depth chart). We saw Clowney excel as a DE last season as a force to be wreckoned with, applying pressure to the quarterback and being disruptive with hurries. Personally, I think Clowney's talent and skill set characterize him as a true defensive end, a position where he can take his game to another level, which we saw in 2016 with the absense of J.J. Watt.

Vrabel's playing career played out in a similar manner, sliding from linebacker to his hand in the dirt, being effective at both positions. An athletic and effective guy, Vrabel played in Crennel's defensive system with the Patriots in the early 2000s, and the familiarity with Crennel led him to Houston as a linebackers coach in 2014. Vrabel, one of the smartest people I've ever played with, has been able to tap into Crennel's wealth of knowledge (34-plus years coaching in the NFL), and that's a big reason Vrabel's in the position he's in. He knows, like others who ascend through the coaching ranks, that no matter how long you're involved with the game, you can always learn more. Vrabel has a knack for understanding situational football and knows how to adjust when offenses attempt to exploit his defense through formations and personnel packages. With his understanding, Vrabel's defense will be unpredictable and dictate what offenses are doing more often than not.

A lot of what the Texans' defense does is consistent schematically to what Vrabel actually played in with the Patriots. I'm not going to give plays away here but when a play is called out, it tells players the type of coverage -- zone or man -- each person's responsibility and what adjustments should be carried out during the play. Given the fact that he actually did it and is still in great shape, the coach has the ability to physically run players through a drill or play. It's one thing to write a play on the board or hand over a piece of paper; it's another to give players a visual.

There are a lot of moving parts to Houston's defensive scheme -- first implemented by Crennel -- and if players don't communicate, the unit is dead in the water. The defense has improved steadily over the last three seasons because of the amount of time spent preparing and practicing situational football -- something we did in New England. We were put into certain situations and coaches weren't allowed to chime in. We had to figure it out. Once you go through that chaotic situation, where guys are stressing out, trying to figure out calls and make adjustments on the fly, units begin understanding and communicating, making the game easier along the way.

Certain players struggled to understand and pick up Crennel's philosophies, which was a more sophisticated style than they were used to, in his first year, but the Texans have digested them and their play has shown the improvement. Under Crennel, the defense has given up on average fewer than 20 points per game over a three-year span. The possibilities for this defense are endless at this stage with big-time playmakers in Clowney, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, Johnathan Joseph and Benardrick McKinney, among others. The amount of talent Vrabel has to work with allows him to create mismatches against a ton of offenses.

When we started our championship run in New England during the early 2000s, our defense -- led by Crennel -- was the foundation. The Tom Brady-led offense has certainly elevated play since then, but right now, I see similarities between this Houston team and those early Patriots squads. The Texans have built a defense that's ready to win and it can under the direction of Crennel and Vrabel. Now, it's about finding the offensive performance to match.

Follow Willie McGinest on Twitter @WillieMcGinest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 4 and 5. Follow along live! 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Jer'Zhan Newton, Cooper DeJean among Day 2's top value picks

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Which prospects selected in Rounds 2 and 3 project to be steals?
news

2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. 
news

2024 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: RB Jaylen Wright to Cowboys in Round 3; Rams take QB Spencer Rattler

With Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Cowboys select RB Jaylen Wright, while the Rams pounce on a quarterback. Check out the full projection, 33 to 100.
news

2024 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Bills open Round 2 with WR Adonai Mitchell; Giants nab RB Jonathon Brooks

With Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. The second round opens with the Bills scooping up wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. A bit later, the Giants grab a running back. Check out the full projection, 33 to 100.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers among Day 1's top value picks

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft -- including two cornerbacks selected in the 20s.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Bucky Brooks breaks down Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection, from No. 1 to No. 32.
news

Best prospects still available in 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft underway, here's a list of the best remaining draft prospects from NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 prospect rankings.
news

Peter Schrager 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Six QBs among first 13 picks; Eagles, Chiefs, Lions trade up

In his second and final mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager projects six QBs being taken within the first 13 picks. Which five teams does he have trading up to make selections? Check out his full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants jump up for Drake Maye; Colts get Xavier Worthy at No. 15

In his fourth and final mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein projects the New York Giants will trade up for a quarterback, while the fastest man in combine history won't have to wait too long to hear his name called. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.