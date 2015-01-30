How Richard Sherman only appears out of position

Sherman is well known for baiting quarterbacks. His game is predicated on * appearing * out of position in order to induce a throw. He knows his natural athleticism and long arms can help him make up the difference when the ball is in the air. In the most simplistic viewpoint, he is a boom-or-bust corner who, for the last four years, has been on one hell of a ride. "He makes the quarterback think he's out of position and then he reaches that long arm in there and swats the ball away like he did in the NFC Championship Game last year," Baldwin said Thursday.