How playoff contenders cope with suspensions is crucial

If Mendenhall is unable to get it done, the Steelers' success will fall to one of the backup quarterbacks. Though the team has been able to succeed with Roethlisberger shouldering a big load, the weight could prove to be too much for Leftwich, Batch or an inexperienced Dixon. For the Steelers to keep pace early with Roethlisberger on the shelf, the running game will likely have to lead the way.