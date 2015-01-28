How Patriots turn other teams' trash into treasure

"It's totally mental, and Bill preaches that every day: Mentally tough," LaFell said. "If you're playing at this level, everybody knows you've got the physical tools, but are you mentally tough? Are you going to be able to learn that whole playbook? Are you going to be able to play this position, that position, are we going to be able to move you around? Are you going to be able to go out there and play in this cold weather? Are you going to be complaining when we have these terrible footballs at practice? It's being mentally tough, that's what Bill preaches."