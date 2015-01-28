Around the NFL

How Patriots turn other teams' trash into treasure

Published: Jan 28, 2015 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

PHOENIX -- Add Brandon LaFell to the growing list of players who found their rebirth in Foxborough.

In four underwhelming campaigns with the Carolina Panthers, the wideout never piled up more than 50 catches or 700 yards in a season. In New England, though, LaFell has bloomed into a playmaking pass-catcher who has drawn the praise of both coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

"I love coaching him," Belichick said this month, after Brady went out of his way to call LaFell "one of the toughest guys I've ever played with."

After drawing scant attention in free agency last offseason, LaFell finished third in catches for the Patriots with a career-high 953 yards off 74 grabs. So did the entire league fall asleep on this guy, or does New England just do things differently?

"They give you the opportunity to succeed up here," LaFell told Around The NFL on Wednesday. "Not saying the other teams don't, but they gave me the opportunity to catch more balls and play different positions in the offense. They put me on special teams here, so they just gave me a better opportunity."

New England's Super Bowl roster is dotted with players who came to town with underwhelming resumes, only to blossom under Belichick's watch. Linebacker Akeem Ayers has played a key role on defense after being traded away in October by the Titans, while Alan Branch has operated as a solid run-stuffer after stops with three previous teams. The Patriots have even brought back their own castoffs, getting 857 snaps out of safety Patrick Chung and a dominant AFC title game performance from LeGarrette Blount, the hard-charging running back who was briefly teamless in November after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"The Patriots just seem to find the best in everyone, no matter where you were drafted, or where you came from," said tight end Michael Hoomanawanui. "The reason they brought you here is to help the team, so whatever they see, no matter how many plays you're going to play, they're going to get the best out of you. I think that's why they've been successful for so many years."

LaFell pointed to a deep-flowing sense of accountability inside the locker room, especially from the veterans.

"Brady. Vince (Wilfork), (Darrelle) Revis, Devin McCourty. Guys you see that are nicked up all year, but they're not complaining. They're going out there playing through injuries and they practice at a high level every day," LaFell said. "So you look at those guys, you're like, 'Man, they're not complaining about anything.' They're nicked up just as bad as you. These guys are older than you. And then they go out there and compete at a high level, so that makes you do the same thing. Elevate your game."

It's more than just gathering physical talent. Every team has its flock of athletic freaks, but the Patriots obsessively seek out players who deliver from the neck up.

"It's totally mental, and Bill preaches that every day: Mentally tough," LaFell said. "If you're playing at this level, everybody knows you've got the physical tools, but are you mentally tough? Are you going to be able to learn that whole playbook? Are you going to be able to play this position, that position, are we going to be able to move you around? Are you going to be able to go out there and play in this cold weather? Are you going to be complaining when we have these terrible footballs at practice? It's being mentally tough, that's what Bill preaches."

LaFell averaged just one catch and 15 yards in his first three games with the team, but that rose to 5.4 receptions and 69 yards per tilt the rest of the way. He admitted last summer that his head was "spinning" as a new Patriot, noting, "It's not like we didn't work hard in Carolina, but we work a little harder here."

Hoomanawanui, meanwhile, has started 28 games for New England over three seasons after being waived in 2012 by the Rams, who drafted him. He spoke repeatedly about the challenge of keeping up with an offense that changes weekly and demands players to do the same or hit the road.

"The first day I was there, I was only there for a couple hours and did a full practice that day without knowing much," Hoomanawanui said. "So they want to throw you in there and see what you can retain in a short amount of time. And usually those guys who can retain the information are guys that stick around. ... You don't want to miss time, because it's always evolving, there's always new things."

Reserve offensive lineman Jordan Devey isn't a household name, but he's seen enough over the past two seasons to know why some players make it and others don't.

"I think it just speaks highly of the organization and the coaches and players that surround it, to have guys come in here and do well like that," Devey said. "It's just the New England Patriots' way."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Super Bowl Media Day and breaks down the storylines nobody is talking about. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Players Choir advances to next round of 'America's Got Talent' after 'Leon on Me' performance

Following a pair of renditions of Bill Withers' classic "Lean on Me," the NFL Players Choir will continue performing on the national television stage as it advanced with three "yes" votes from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

news

Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime Video's 'TNF' coverage, leaves door open for NFL return

Richard Sherman told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he is joining Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" coverage this season. However, the 34-year-old veteran CB didn't rule out a potential return to the game, putting off retirement for the moment.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James spending offseason recovering following shoulder surgery

Derwin James underwent shoulder surgery following the conclusion of the 2021 season, coach Brandon Staley revealed for the first time Tuesday. The recovery process has kept the safety from participating in any full-speed team drills this offseason, Staley added.

news

Former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate signs with summer collegiate baseball team

Golden Tate has signed to play for the Port Angeles Lefties baseball team in the West Coast League, a summer collegiate league. The league announced the signing Tuesday.

news

Jerick McKinnon returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon is signing a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, per the transaction wire.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner says he paid $50,000 to D.J. Reed for No. 1 jersey

Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he paid $50,000 to teammate D.J. Reed for the right to wear No. 1.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson maintains he 'never assaulted anyone'

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintained on Tuesday that he never "assaulted anyone" in his first comments to reporters since his introductory press conference in Cleveland on March 25.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 14

Amid uncertainty regarding his future in Chicago, Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for Chicago's mandatory minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Mike McCarthy planning for Dak Prescott to run more in Cowboys offense after limitations in 2021

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that after Dak Prescott was limited coming off the injury last season, Dallas is planning to insert more QB runs and designed movements into the offense in 2022.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula receiving medical treatment for unspecified health issue

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on DC Jack Del Rio's $100K fine: 'This is about him impacting the football team'

As the Washington Commanders opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday, coach Ron Rivera addressed the $100,000 fine handed down to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio last week.

news

Ron Rivera understands Terry McLaurin skipping Commanders minicamp for new contract

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is skipping mandatory minicamp this week in hopes of getting a new long-term contract. Coach Ron Rivera didn't sound concerned about the situation Tuesday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW