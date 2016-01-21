How NFL's top 3 offenses execute knockout punch

The best part of New England's big-play offense is that it works hand in hand with Gronkowski's prowess in the seam. Just watch the same Giants game a few plays later. Not even a quarter has gone by and Gronkowski rolls into the same part of the field. The Giants are in a zone coverage that has a man over the top of Gronkowski and one directly underneath. The Giants' defense does not, at this moment, have the man power at cornerback to consistently handle one-on-one matchups on the outside, so Tom Brady dials up a deep shot down the New England sideline to Brandon LaFell for 54 yards.