How NFL RBs are trying to protect against 'Peanut Punch' amid a fumbling frenzy

How does it feel when a football is punched from your grip? For Tyrone Tracy Jr., it feels like the "freaking world is on fire."

"Gut-wrenching, man," the New York Giants running back told The Athletic recently. "Your job is to run the ball and protect the ball. The coaches, your teammates, the organization, everybody's counting on you to hold on to the ball. So when it does come out, it's like the end of the world."

Fumbling, Devin Singletary added, makes you "sick," and there's only one remedy.

"You just wanna get back out there to redeem yourself," the veteran Giants running back said. "Let's make a big play. Make some type of play to (make it) all right. It doesn't erase it, but it's kind of like … I just want to get back out there and help us anyway because of what I just did.'"

Singletary and Tracy, of course, are far from the only players in the NFL who have experienced the dread of putting the ball on the ground. In fact, they're in good company. Through the first seven weeks of the NFL season, there have been more fumbles (255) this season than in any year since 2022 and more forced fumbles (190) than in any year since 2018.

So, what's going on?

We can't claim to know the root cause, but a significant contributor appears to be the increased use of the "Peanut Punch" -- the famous fumble-causing technique popularized by retired Bears All-Pro cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman. Of course, players have been using this technique to create fumbles for years -- Tillman was transforming the way defense was played before the now 26-year-old Tracy even got to high school.

Over the past few years, the Peanut Punch feels like it's taken over the NFL, with players such as the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner and the Los Angeles Rams' Nate Landman seemingly throwing punches weekly.

It's not just impacting running backs. We should know. We watched the nearly 500 fumbles that have occurred from Weeks 1-7 over the past two years and have seen it with our own eyes. The Peanut Punches have come for wide receivers and quarterbacks. They've come for kick and punt returners. They've even, on rare occasions, come for defensive players. A few weeks ago, Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson executed a perfect Peanut Punch on Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown. Johnson's teammate, Chop Robinson, recovered the ball and took off downfield, only to have Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase chase him down and punch the ball out of his hands.

"It's crazy how good these guys are getting at it," Giants coach John Harbaugh said recently. "That's a moving target. It's fast, and they can find that thing and hit it with power. It's punch-out madness in the NFL right now."

Running backs coaches across the league have noticed the madness, too, and are trying to make sure their players are prepared. One coach, who was granted anonymity so he could speak openly about his coaching methods, told The Athletic that he gives his team a ball-security presentation each week because of what he believes to be a surge in punch-out attempts this year.

He's probably right. While it's impossible to track how many punch-out attempts there have been, according to our unofficial tally after watching 471 fumbles over the past two seasons, there have been 46 punch-out fumbles this season -- 12 more than there were through seven weeks last year.

With punch-outs indisputably on the rise, we wanted to know how teams are trying to combat it. Because sometimes, it looks like there's nothing ball carriers can do to prevent the ball from being jarred loose.

That's not entirely true. Talking to coaches and players across the league, there's more technique than sheer luck involved. The most common teaching point for coaches is for their ball carriers to keep their elbows tucked in. If their elbow flares out, there's no part of their body there to stop the ball from being punched away.

Often, that type of loose ball-carrying occurs in traffic or when a player is trying to make a cut; the ball drifts away from the body as the ball carrier somewhat naturally extends his arm for balance.