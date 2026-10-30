How NFL RBs are trying to protect against 'Peanut Punch' amid a fumbling frenzy
How does it feel when a football is punched from your grip? For Tyrone Tracy Jr., it feels like the "freaking world is on fire."
"Gut-wrenching, man," the New York Giants running back told The Athletic recently. "Your job is to run the ball and protect the ball. The coaches, your teammates, the organization, everybody's counting on you to hold on to the ball. So when it does come out, it's like the end of the world."
Fumbling, Devin Singletary added, makes you "sick," and there's only one remedy.
"You just wanna get back out there to redeem yourself," the veteran Giants running back said. "Let's make a big play. Make some type of play to (make it) all right. It doesn't erase it, but it's kind of like … I just want to get back out there and help us anyway because of what I just did.'"
Singletary and Tracy, of course, are far from the only players in the NFL who have experienced the dread of putting the ball on the ground. In fact, they're in good company. Through the first seven weeks of the NFL season, there have been more fumbles (255) this season than in any year since 2022 and more forced fumbles (190) than in any year since 2018.
So, what's going on?
We can't claim to know the root cause, but a significant contributor appears to be the increased use of the "Peanut Punch" -- the famous fumble-causing technique popularized by retired Bears All-Pro cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman. Of course, players have been using this technique to create fumbles for years -- Tillman was transforming the way defense was played before the now 26-year-old Tracy even got to high school.
Over the past few years, the Peanut Punch feels like it's taken over the NFL, with players such as the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner and the Los Angeles Rams' Nate Landman seemingly throwing punches weekly.
It's not just impacting running backs. We should know. We watched the nearly 500 fumbles that have occurred from Weeks 1-7 over the past two years and have seen it with our own eyes. The Peanut Punches have come for wide receivers and quarterbacks. They've come for kick and punt returners. They've even, on rare occasions, come for defensive players. A few weeks ago, Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson executed a perfect Peanut Punch on Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown. Johnson's teammate, Chop Robinson, recovered the ball and took off downfield, only to have Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase chase him down and punch the ball out of his hands.
"It's crazy how good these guys are getting at it," Giants coach John Harbaugh said recently. "That's a moving target. It's fast, and they can find that thing and hit it with power. It's punch-out madness in the NFL right now."
Running backs coaches across the league have noticed the madness, too, and are trying to make sure their players are prepared. One coach, who was granted anonymity so he could speak openly about his coaching methods, told The Athletic that he gives his team a ball-security presentation each week because of what he believes to be a surge in punch-out attempts this year.
He's probably right. While it's impossible to track how many punch-out attempts there have been, according to our unofficial tally after watching 471 fumbles over the past two seasons, there have been 46 punch-out fumbles this season -- 12 more than there were through seven weeks last year.
With punch-outs indisputably on the rise, we wanted to know how teams are trying to combat it. Because sometimes, it looks like there's nothing ball carriers can do to prevent the ball from being jarred loose.
That's not entirely true. Talking to coaches and players across the league, there's more technique than sheer luck involved. The most common teaching point for coaches is for their ball carriers to keep their elbows tucked in. If their elbow flares out, there's no part of their body there to stop the ball from being punched away.
Often, that type of loose ball-carrying occurs in traffic or when a player is trying to make a cut; the ball drifts away from the body as the ball carrier somewhat naturally extends his arm for balance.
"You're a bad man, bro."
@_Nate_Landman making game-wrecking plays with 1 fist 👊 pic.twitter.com/avU6NuyfAD
-- Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 14, 2026
It's a similar situation when a ball carrier is going to the ground and is bracing for impact; they become vulnerable to a punch-out from ball-hawking defenders.
The other point of emphasis for coaches is to tuck the ball tight before coming within an arm's reach for a punch.
"Catch, and before you even turn around, tuck that thing as fast as possible because that's what they're looking for," Dolphins running back coach Ladell Betts said. "They're looking for any separation, any air, any space available to poke the ball from the body."
Unsurprisingly, the other coaching points for punch-outs go hand-in-hand with the typical approach to ball security. One coach said they harp on minimizing any exposure of the ball. For instance, if a player is running down the left sideline, the ball should be in the ball carrier's left hand, so if it is punched loose, it likely will bounce out of bounds.
Still, given the increase in punch-outs, some teams are prioritizing responding to the technique. Multiple teams have coaches use boxing gloves during practice drills to punch at the ball or use a stick with a glove or another piece of equipment on it to punch at the ball.
Presumably, every team works on techniques to combat and execute punch-outs, including the Giants, who dedicate two practice periods a week for all of their players to work on punch-outs.
When it comes to protecting the ball, many players use the "eagle claw" technique, which focuses on locking the pressure points of the football with your ball-carrying arm. When holding a football with their fingers over the tip, players have their wrist above their elbow, covering it with their forearm and bicep, and the ball is trapped against their bodies; then they put their off-hand over their wrist and hug the ball close.
You may recall a demonstration of this technique earlier this year, when Jim Nantz injured himself trying to punch the ball away from his CBS broadcast partner, J.J. Watt.
JIM NANTZ JUST TRIED TO PEANUT PUNCH @JJWatt 🤣
"I did not think you were gonna go that hard"
"my wrist is broken" 😭 pic.twitter.com/ocdRBn282r
-- NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2026
Still, even with the G-claw technique, Giants running back coach Willie Taggart still emphasizes keeping the elbow high and tight so the ball has nowhere to go as it's nestled safely against the body.
"If you look at that around the league, you see guys with two hands on the ball, but the elbow is not tight," Taggart said. "So when they do punch it, the ball goes down. But when you got the elbow tight, and they punch it, it (doesn't) go down. It goes into your body. … Just act like that ball is your paycheck. You got your paycheck in your hand. Nobody's getting that from you."
But as the old maxim goes, "the other team gets paid, too." Just as it's a running back's job to protect the ball, it's a defender's job to take it away.
"The ball is the money," said Tracy, who has fumbled twice this season. "If you can get the ball out, man, you get paid a lot of money."
And to Tracy's point, if you let the ball out, you can lose a lot of money. Or in Giants running back Cam Skattebo's case, you can lose your team's trust.
While Skattebo is coming off the best game of his career, it was only two weeks ago that he was effectively benched because of his fumbling woes. Skattebo has fumbled four times this season, the last of which came in overtime against the Washington Commanders. It cost the Giants a chance to win, and it temporarily cost Skattebo his job, as he received zero carries in the Giants' Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints.
"At the end of the day, your job's on the line, and you gotta protect the football and hold it with all you can," Skattebo said.
But every once in a while, there will be a punch-out that players and coaches have to tip their hat to.
"They might punch it out at the right angle at the right time, and sometimes, it just happens, and those are the ones you gotta live with," Tracy said. "The ones you can't live with (are the ones with) bad ball security. (Those) are the ones you can't live with."
That's when it feels like the world is on fire.
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.