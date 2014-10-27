How NFL Now can help you win in fantasy

I play in quite a few fantasy leagues here on NFL.com/fantasyfootball, and I manage my teams mainly from my smartphone on the NFL Fantasy Football mobile app. And when I hop on the bus for my morning commute and check out my rosters for news updates or advice tidbits, it's usually pretty early in the morning. So early that the sun hasn't even broken the horizon yet. And although I'd love to catch up on some of the great articles our fantasy staff provides each week, I'm not yet awake enough to take in all of the in-depth written content.