The amount of turkey (in pounds) prepared on Thanksgiving at Ford Field weighs about the same as the combined total of the Detroit Lions' eight offensive linemen on the active roster.

The pie slices (in inches) could cover 5 1/2 football fields. The gravy (in gallons) could fill 11 sideline Gatorade coolers. There are enough turkey legs for every NFL player on a 53-man roster to have one. And we haven't even accounted for Dallas, where there's over five times the amount of turkey and enough mac and cheese to outweigh two fully loaded pickup trucks.

The Lions and Cowboys are the turkey of the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule. The staple main event to the side dishes of games on Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday. The Lions started the tradition, playing their first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934. Decades later, in 1966, the Cowboys joined, sliding into the late-afternoon game window.

These Thanksgiving games have become staples in living rooms across America; for fans in Detroit and Dallas, they are also reliable dinner destinations, where you don't have to worry about burning the turkey or serving the gravy cold.

"We have fans that would rather eat the Thanksgiving meal at the stadium than go home and eat a Thanksgiving meal," said George Wasai, the VP of food and beverage for Legends Global at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, where the traditional BBQ stations are replaced with Thanksgiving stations (with food served in bowls and stuffed pies instead of on plates).

For 35 years, Wasai has celebrated Thanksgiving with Cowboys fans, for whom the food is just as much of an event as the game itself. The hospitality staff starts coordinating the Thanksgiving menu four months in advance, Wasai said. This year's menu includes 5,290 pounds of ham, 14,002 pounds of turkey and 2,685 pounds of potatoes.

Some of the herbs and vegetables are sourced from nearby Paul Quinn College, where Wasai played football. The school disbanded its football team after the 2006 season and, four years later, transformed the former football field into an organic farm. Wasai's connection helped spark a partnership.

Once the ingredients arrive, it's all hands on deck to prepare for the big day. On Tuesday, Wasai said the kitchen was already full of 200-plus chefs. Some of them worked shifts that began at 2 a.m.

"Average hours, I can't really put a number on it," Wasai said. "It's just around the clock, getting ready."

In Detroit, 1,300 team members will work throughout Thanksgiving Day, with shifts starting as early as 3 a.m. for the 1 p.m. kickoff between the Lions and Chicago Bears. The Lions also sell a bowl of all the favorites, plus smoked turkey legs on the concourse.

In Dallas, the most popular dish is the Cowboys Mac N Cheese, per Wasai, which is why the stadium will be preparing 16,320 pounds of it. Its origins link to a Cowboys event at Texas Stadium, where the "Mac N Cheese Martini" with truffles on top was a crowd favorite. Afterward, the team made it a signature stadium dish.

"And 25 years later, we've not changed the recipe," Wasai said. "If I could tell you how many times people have bribed me to give them the recipe …"

A lot?

"Yeah," Wasai said, smiling, "oh yeah."

Full menu at AT&T Stadium, per Legends Global

• 16,320 pounds of famous Cowboys Mac N Cheese



• 5,290 pounds of ham



• 210 gallons of heavy whipping cream for dessert toppings



• 250 gallons of cranberry sauce



• 2,685 pounds of Yukon Gold potatoes



• 14,002 pounds of turkey



• 5,134 pounds of cornbread for dressing



• 540 gallons of gravy



• 425 pounds of pecans for scratch-baked pies



• 828 pounds of fresh green beans for signature bowls and hand pies



• 971 pounds of pumpkin for scratch-made pies



• 2,340 pounds of sweet potatoes



• 260 pounds of greens for salads and sides



• 5,000 Thanksgiving rolls

Full menu at Ford Field, per Levy Restaurants

• 2,500 pounds of turkey



• 2,000 pounds of mashed potatoes



• 1,800 turkey legs



• 1,400 pounds of stuffing



• 600 pounds of green beans



• 500 pounds of corn



• 100 gallons of gravy



• 55 gallons of cranberry sauce



• 4,500 slices of pie

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.