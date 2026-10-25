How Joe Burrow and the Bengals finally unlocked the offense that was promised

BALTIMORE -- The Cincinnati Bengals entered halftime Sunday fresh off one of their ugliest offensive halves in recent history. The Bengals scored zero points on 59 measly yards. With the Baltimore Ravens up 13-0, they were staring down one of the worst losses of quarterback Joe Burrow's career.

This came after five games of sluggish moments, penalties and even opting not to celebrate after a Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins. The frustration of a season burdened by high expectations seemed to close in on the cramped visitor's locker room inside M&T Bank Stadium.

You learn what type of team you have in those moments. You learn about your leadership.

The 2026 Bengals learned something loud and clear.

They learned Ja'Marr Chase was pissed.

"I came in here screaming, saying somebody has to make a play for us," Chase said. "I told the offense we got to step this s-- up and make something work."

In the second half, the Bengals didn't just make something work; they made everything work. A flawless 35-0 showcase.

"We got a lot of fight in us," Chase said after the 35-13 win. "We came out there with a chip on our shoulder and played angry."

The anger not only left Baltimore stunned amid the rubble of a Bengals heater. It also marked the arrival of the offense the NFL was promised.

"We reaffirmed we can be who we think we are," coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow went 6 of 12 passing for 43 yards in the first half, his third-fewest yards before the break in his career. Rumblings of the same old Bengals were hard to avoid. Here they go again, it seemed -- all talk, no proof. Even on a day when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watched in street clothes, the Bengals looked dazed and confused.

Then Burrow announced his arrival into the MVP conversation. In the second half, he led five drives for five touchdowns, completed 16 of 18 passes for 249 yards, tossed four touchdowns to four different receivers and put up a fitting 158.3 passer rating.

Clinical perfection.

"I was pretty lights out in the second half," Burrow said.

That's an understatement. Burrow played all the hits. He calmly took efficient checkdowns to stay ahead of the sticks. He perfectly placed bench routes to the hole in Cover 2. He made magic escaping contain and finding Tee Higgins for a 44-yard explosive. He started finding Chase for elusive yards after catch.

When the Bengals needed it most, coming off one of the worst halves of his career, Burrow summoned greatness.

"We know what we have in Joe," said tight end Mike Gesicki, who caught a 6-yard touchdown to start the second half. "I think the world knows what kind of quarterback Joe is. Best quarterback in the league, he proves it time and time again. Definitely the second half was who we want to be on offense. It's who we want to be as a team. That's who we want to be. That's who we should be."

Taylor called it going back to Bengals football.

That mostly included Burrow sitting in shotgun, processing and finding his stars. Only one of his second-half passes came from under center after it continued to be part of the early-down play calls in the first two quarters. Higgins went from zero receptions in the first half to catching six of his seven targets for 148 yards and a touchdown in the second.

Even the shotgun run game provided efficient gains in the second half, but that all set up the Burrow show. One that was relentless.

Even with an eight-point lead with 9:19 remaining, the Bengals didn't play conservatively. They went for the kill.

First play, 30 yards to Chase. Next play, 43 yards to Higgins. Three plays after that, a Chase touchdown.

They'd waited a long time for this.

"That's who we got to be; that's who we got to be," Burrow said. "Let our guys go make some big-time plays and be efficient in the run game. Offensive line played great. But yes, we just have to continue to do what we did in that second half. We got that feeling, and we have to keep building on it."

The aggression they showed weaponizing a passing game that was scheming tight ends and receivers wide open in the red zone delivered a message about the core of who they want to be as a team.

Chase wouldn't allow any other approach.

"I don't think I shut up at all since I walked out the locker room," he said. "I don't think I stopped talking to the team since I walked out the locker room. I was on the whole offensive line, tight ends, receivers, I was telling everybody we got to do it again. Stay on them."

The conversation calmed as Chase and Burrow relaxed on the sideline while Joe Flacco and Mitch Tinsley ran out the clock. From there the eruption led back to the locker room where it all began. From anger to elation.

Taylor joined them with a wave of excitement, celebrating with everyone in sight. He knew this win -- and how they fought for it -- meant more than just one win on the schedule.

"I am just proud of the way they responded," Taylor said. "When you coach and you're in that position and you think you know how they're going to respond, but to just see everybody step up at every position, every coach, and respond that way on the road in the second half -- it just makes you really proud, and that's what makes you fired up. It's nothing more than that. It's your team responding the right way and putting together a significant win.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.